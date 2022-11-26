HARTFORD — Kathy Jo Ralph Ross passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born October 7, 1963. The single most important thing to her was her faith in Jesus Christ, and it was obvious in her life and to all who knew her.
Kathy was a former pharmacy tech at Wal-Mart who enjoyed her work, especially the good friends and lasting friendships she made. Kathy was a 12-year cancer survivor before battling again with sheer determination her last three months.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Ross of Hartford; three sons, Jerry Purvis (Stephanie)of Indianapolis, Indiana, Joey Purvis (Melissa) of Hartford, and C.J. Williams (Sarah) of Morgantown; step-son, Nathan Ross (Rachel) Morgantown; parents, Clayton and Mary Lou Ralph; grandchildren, who she was proudly devoted to, Jerry, Chloe Elizabeth, Ezra, Eliza, and Ezekiel Purvis, Joey, Hannah and Isiaih Purvis, C.J., and Josiah and Joshua Williams; and step-grandchildren Nathan, Roman, Harrison, and Collins Ross.
Giving was a way of life for Kathy and she will be missed greatly. Special thanks to all the caregivers, WK Hospice, Aunt Betsy Gossett, and daughters-in-law, Melissa, Stephanie, and Sarah and husband, Eric.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home and a graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery will follow.
