Kathy L. Williams, 73, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born June 30, 1949, as one of ten children to the late Earl W. Williams and Lou Anna Ambrose Williams. Kathy was a fourth-grade schoolteacher at Fordsville Elementary. While teaching in the Ohio County Schools, she also taught G.E.D. classes at the Boulware Center in addition to being a “weekend warrior” at Walmart. Kathy taught her students about Kentucky history and was designated a Kentucky Colonel because of her efforts. She helped organize the Relay for Life to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Kathy also served as president of the Ohio County Teachers Association and treasurer of the Owensboro/Daviess County chapter of the Kentucky Teachers Association. She was a devoted member of Bathabara Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Kathy also was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Baldwin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two brothers, Earl Williams (Virginia) of Philpot and Roger Williams (Nelda) of Masonville; six remaining sisters, Phyllis Cook of Owensboro, Nancy Yaun and Frances Eckstein, both of Philpot, Janet Eaves of Masonville, Donna O’Kelley of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Shelia Candy of Philpot; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Bathabara Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. There will be a livestream link with her obituary.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bathabara Baptist Church, 2946 KY-142, Philpot, KY 42366.
Condolences and memories for Kathy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
