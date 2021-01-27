Kathy Laws, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home. She was born in Owensboro on Oct. 30, 1961, to Richard L. and Elizabeth Marilyn Clark Laws.
Kathy is preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Laws.
Along with her parents, Kathy is survived by her children, Joshua and Cody; and her siblings, Patty (John) Brooks, Dale (Tammy) Laws and Darren Laws.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Laws.
