BEAVER DAM — Kathy Lynn White, 53, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, June 30, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a devoted homemaker.
Survivors: former husband and father to her children, Wayne R. White; daughters, Pamela Willoughby (Chad Wilson), Michelle White (Ben Roach), and Tonya White (Matthew Arnold); father, Tommy Willoughby; and brothers, Tommy (Jenny) Willoughby and Rodney (Margaret) Willoughby.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kathy Lynn White Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Kathy Lynn White by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
