BEECH GROVE — Kathy McCarty 70, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Kathleen Susan Mathis was born September 10, 1951 in Walls, Mississippi to the late Walter and Annie Bell Roach Mathis, was married to Richard Dennis McCarty September 4, 1986 and was better known as “Kathy” to both her family and friends. Kathy retired from the physical therapy department at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun and was a member of the Catholic faith. She loved riding her golf cart, sitting in her gazebo and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Preston Mathis and by her sister, Kay Mathis.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Rick McCarty; a son, Joshua McCarty (Amanda) of Owensboro; four daughters, Bridgette Gunn (Paladin) of Elba, Michelle Rice (Will) of Bowling Green, DeAnna Broyles of Beech Grove and Savanna Boyd of Delta, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 P.M. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Bruce McCarty officiating. Friends may visit with Kathy’s family from 2:30 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Kathy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 6:30 P.M. Friday.
