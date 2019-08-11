SARASOTA, Fla. -- Kathy Thienes, 70, passed away May 18, 2019, in Sarasota. Kathy was born Dec. 6, 1948, to Gus and Faye Thienes. She grew up in Hartford, became an x-ray technician and moved to Murray. She joined the Army in 1977. After leaving the Army for health reasons, she became a police officer in Jacksonville, Alabama, and attained the rank of sergeant. She was instrumental in solving an important murder case. As her health declined, she moved back to the Kentucky area. She moved to Sarasota in 2018.
Kathy is survived by two brothers, Michael Thienes of Sarasota and Gus Thienes (Joyce) of Henderson; and one sister, Alice (Jack) Carden of University Park, Florida. She also is survived by nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford.
