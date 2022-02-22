CENTRAL CITY — Katie Joann Adkins Beane, 91, of Central City, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home in Central City. She was born on March 30, 1930, the daughter of Eugene and Susie Adkins, who preceded her in death. She loved Kentucky basketball and loved taking care of her daughter, who was her most prized possession. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Don Adkins.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronnie, and a daughter, Valerie, both with her at the time of her passing.
A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Paul Moore officiated the service. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City was in charge of arrangements.
