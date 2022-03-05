Katie L. Shelton, 85, of Utica, passed away on March 3, 2022. She was born in Danville on December 15, 1936, to the late Egbert and Agnes Vanhook. Katie worked at Kroger as a butcher for thirty-six years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, U.K. basketball, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. A faithful member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, Katie found her greatest joy in being with family and spending extra time with her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Shelton, Sr.; sons, William “Steve” Shelton, Jr., and Jacob Price Shelton; brothers, E.J. Vanhook, Earl Vanhook, and Bud Vanhook; and sisters, Pauline Woods, and Dee Young.
Katie is survived by her daughter, Kisha Adamic, and her husband, John; grandchildren, Zachary, Marcy, Joshua, Danielle, April, Dana, Matthew, Randy, and Allison; and daughter-in-law, Beth Shelton.
The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Intrepid Hospice, 6002 W. 62nd St. Suite B., Indianapolis, IN 46278.
