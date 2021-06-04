Katie Louise Riley, 66, passed away with family by her side Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born Nov. 7, 1954, to the late George and Stella Mae Riley. She was also preceded in death by a grandson.
She was a proud mom of seven children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Penny Riley, Aisha Riley, Nafeesa Riley, Malikah Neal and Zaneta Riley; and sons Jonathan Riley and Zenas Riley.
A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Refuge of Rockport Church in Spencer County, 3078 IN-66, Rockport, IN 47635.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family in care of Penny Riley.
Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
