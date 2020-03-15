Katie Mae Shadwick Swaim, 87, of Maceo, passed away March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Daviess County to the late Harvey and Mable Shadwick. Katie was a member of Yelvington Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle nature and for being family-oriented.
Katie was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph Perry Swaim and William Dennis Swaim; her sisters, Norma Moore, June Glover, and Nina Moore; and her brother, Russell Shadwick.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Chantay) Swaim; her grandchildren, Jared (Hannah) Swaim and Lacy (Jeremy) Denson; great-grandchildren, Maxon and Aili Swaim, Bella Turley, and Grayson and Trenton Denson; her sister, Nancy Estes; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Yelvington Baptist Church, 9424 KY- 662, Maceo, KY 42355.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Katie Swaim may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
