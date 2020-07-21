HARTFORD — Katie Marie Stout, 88, of Hartford, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Hartford. She was born April 20, 1932, in Hazard to the late Floyd and Jinny Richie Grisby.
Aside from her parents, Katie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Stout; brothers, Garcia Stout and Jeffery Stout; and a sister, Tammy Stout.
Katie was a kind, well-rounded woman, who was known to be rather laid back. She worked hard around the home, raising her family and keeping it beautiful. Mrs. Stout took great pride in being a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Monica Stout, Veronica (Arthur) Baize, and Robin (Kelly) Stout; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
