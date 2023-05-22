“She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.” — Proverbs 31:26
Katie Williams, 76, of Philpot, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, while being cared for in her home by her loving family. Katie was born on February 2, 1947, in Daviess County, to the late Gabriel and Bernadine Ward. She was a life-long member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, and she was an organist for many Masses over the years. As a child, she loved to climb trees and play with her sisters and brother in the woods surrounding her home; she was known to be playfully mischievous. Katie became a teacher in 1969, four years after graduating from St. Mary High School, and she taught until March 2023, serving the students of Trinity High School for 54 years. During that time, she was also a basketball and softball coach for the Lady Raiders, and she was a three-time principal, but her true love was teaching. She loved her students and believed in their ability to do anything, even walk through walls. Katie loved her family, especially her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother and sisters. She also enjoyed reading, learning, music, horse racing, doing puzzles and other people’s taxes, and playing cards. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Williams; son, Ted Williams; and sister, Teresa (Charles) Krampe.
Survivors include her sons, Scott, Jimmy, and Ben Williams; grandchildren, Samantha McMichael, Cadie Goodwin, Lexie Underwood, Trey Williams, and Kenzie Williams; great grandchildren, Sophia, Blake, Stella, and Shelby McMichael, Nyah Washington, Jaxon Goodwin, Waylon & Wyatt Heltsley, and Levi Underwood; sisters, Cecilia (JB) Montgomery, Mary (Eddie) Haynes, Betsy (Bill) Mansfield, Joanne (Kenny) Florez, Flo Ward, Roberta (Richard) Dagit, Ruthie (Chris) Bickwermert; brother, Bill (Suzanne) Ward; many nieces and nephews; and at least three generations of students.
The funeral Mass will be at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. There will be no visitation. A private burial will take place after the service; Katie hoped that those who loved her would joyfully celebrate her memory at a reception at the parish hall immediately following the funeral Mass; please bring your stories and share in a celebration of Katie’s life.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Trinity’s Together We Can! Capital Campaign (P.O. Box 1, Whitesville, KY 42378) or to Katie Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund (1957 Meadow Grass Creek, Owensboro, KY 42303).
