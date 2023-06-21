Katlyn Leann Horn, 28, of Owensboro, passed away on June 18, 2023 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born on April 14, 1995 in Daviess County. Katlyn enjoyed going to the races, fake eyelashes and the outdoors. She had a big heart and loved everyone, especially her children, niece and nephews. Katlyn made the selfless decision to be an organ donor.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barry D. Horn; paternal grandfather, Louie Horn; maternal grandfather, Edward Turner; and two uncles, Mike Horn and Eddie Horn.
Survivors include her son, Brixton Horn; the twins, Kyn’Drix and Kyn’Leigh Coker; mother, Brenda Horn; brother, Travis (Emily) Horn; niece and nephews, Kacie Horn, Weston Horn, and Trenton Horn; maternal grandparents, Lena and Arnold McKinney; paternal grandmother, Barbara Horn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
