ROCKPORT, Ind. — Katrina Ann Kelly, 66, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 10, 1956, in Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada to Harold and Doris (Evans) Kelly. Katrina was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ. She graduated from Oakland City College with her master’s degree. Katrina retired from the medical field as an operating room technician and had also worked as a legal secretary. Katrina was a loving and supportive mother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, volunteer work, basket weaving, cross stitching, and making quilts, especially veterans’ quilts.
Katrina was proceeded in death by her father, Harold Kelly; brother, Kernel Kelly; and nephew, Chris Upchurch.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Doris Kelly of Rockport, Indiana; sisters, Kathy Banks (Larry) of Rockport, Indiana and Karen Kelly of Columbia, Missouri; daughters, Katelyn Goffinet of Rockport, Indiana and Katya Kelly Masterson (Albert) of Santa Claus, Indiana; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two close friends, Michael Zinkovich of Cannelton, Indiana and Cynthia Byxbee of Fordsville.
The funeral service for Katrina Kelly will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Church of Christ, 3300 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Katrina Kelly may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented