MORGANFIELD -- Katrina "Jeannie" Shirel, 66, of Morganfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Oct. 30, 1953, to the late J.W. and Kathleen Hite in Morganfield. Jeannie was an RN for over 30 years, retiring from Henderson County Methodist Hospital in 2009.
She was an avid UK basketball fan, she loved horses and liked to country-western dance. Jeannie's hobbies were cross-stitching and jewelry making. She was a 1971 graduate of Union County High School and a Henderson Community College graduate in 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Jo Hite.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Shirel of Sturgis; two sons, Joe Thompson (Christan Hayden) of Owensboro and John Thompson (Emily Brooks) of Morganfield; granddaughter Elena Thompson of Morganfield; sister Becky Hogan of Morganfield; two brothers, Bill Hite of Morganfield and Jim Hite of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Father Freddie Byrd will officiate. The burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
