GEORGETOWN -- Kay Barr Montgomery, 67, of Georgetown, died Nov. 23, 2019, with her loving husband, Gary Montgomery. Kay was born in Owensboro to her parents, now deceased, Herman J. and Ernestine Barr.
Kay graduated college from the University of Kentucky and worked most of her time in Louisville and Lexington as a medical administrator. She retired from Central Baptist Hospital. She retired early and continued her avid interests in sewing, interior design and architecture. With a joyful spirit of adventure, she obtained her pilot's license and enjoyed the freedom of flying a single-engine plane.
Survivors who mourn her loss include her stepdaughters, Jennifer Herschee (Scott) and Lauren DiMartino (Andrew); stepson Jason Montgomery; grandchildren Ryan, Samuel, Aiden and Joey; her sisters and brothers, Joanne Kannapel (Eddy), Jim (Barbara) Barr, Barbara (Charlie) Daughtery, Joey Barr (Michele Cecil) and Mary Lou (Buddy) Baumgartner; sister-in-law Mary Jane Sanderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay Montgomery was preceded in death by brother David Barr.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Anthony's Cemetary.
