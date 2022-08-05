CHANDLER, Ind. — Kay Cravens, 58, of Chandler, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Owensboro, she was the daughter of Martin “Sonny” and Jane Cravens. Kay was a seasoned fisher and lover of all animals. She had a heart for all animals and people and would always help someone in need. Kay enjoyed music especially Pink, The Big Chill, and the song, “At Last,” by Etta James, which was her wedding song. She was best known for her quick-wit, and you had to be sharp to keep up with her, or else you’d be the subject of more. Kay fought hard for her life for many years with true strength and grit that few have mastered. She will be so missed by all who knew her, but would want us all to keep laughing.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Cravens; her beloved German Shepherd, Dakota; and her cat, Pooper.
She is survived by the love of her life, Kelly Peppiatt; her stepson, Christian; her father, Sonny Cravens; her siblings, Starla Cravens (Rhoda Eldot), Marty Cravens (Sally), Sheila Hopewell (Lee), and Joe Cravens (Brandy); several nieces and nephews; her friends, Ody Darrah, Sherri Huff, Della Sandage, and Elizabeth Chapman; and numerous pets.
A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
