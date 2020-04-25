CLOVERPORT — Kay Elizabeth Thurman, 71, died at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on April 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1948, in New Albany, Indiana.
Kay was well liked by everyone that knew her and never had a mean bone in her body. She loved to read the newspaper everyday, especially the comics. She loved sitting on the porch in her recliner in the sun. Kay enjoyed watching all the good classics on television with her daughters. Elvis Presley was her favorite all-time entertainer. She would watch all his movies at the movie theater when she was a teenager. She never got tired of watching them over and over and loved all his music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ada Rendall Williams; and brothers David E. and Deang Williams.
Leaving behind to mourn their loss but celebrating the life that she lived are her estranged husband, Murl Thurman of Cloverport; and daughters, Geneva and Melissa Thurman, both of Cloverport.
A private service will be held.
A big thank you to Dr. Wanna at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the critical care unit nurses. Everyone was so wonderful and nice to her and to us. They always kept us informed of everything because we couldn’t be there with her with all the restrictions.
