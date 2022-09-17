SACRAMENTO — Kaye Devine, 63, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home in Sacramento. Frances Kaye Devine was born June 9, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Thomas Lee and Patsy Ross Lyons Coke and was married to Robert Todd Devine July 11, 1986. Kaye was a shipping manager for A & M Wholesale Group, a member of the Baptist Faith, and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by a son, Micheal Keith Coke, and her father-in-law, Robert Earl Devine.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Todd Devine; a son, Robert Austin Devine of Owensboro; two brothers, Tommy Coke of Carmi, Illinois and Mike Coke (Patty) of Madisonville; her mother-in-law, Julia Devine of Sacramento; a sister-in-law, Becky Riley (Terry) of Sacramento; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Mike McLean officiating. Burial will be in the Free Union Cemetery in Sacramento. Friends may visit with Kaye’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Kaye’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Kaye Devine family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Free Union Cemetery Fund, C/O Julia Devine, 1184 Kentucky 254 West, Sacramento, KY 42372.
