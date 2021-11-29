Kayla Breann Christian, 33, mother of Wyatt Christian Sewell, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Born in Owensboro, she was the daughter of Terrie Martin Vance of Winchester and James Scott (Marla) Christian of Owensboro.
A graduate of Scott County High School, Kayla was a teacher at Grace Early Learning Center. She loved working with children, listening to country music and vacationing at the beach. More than anything, it was her time with her son, Wyatt, that she loved most.
In addition to her son and parents, she is survived by her half-sister, Brittany Christian; stepsister Rachel Phillips; stepbrothers James Travis and Timmy Travis; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Christian Church, conducted by the Rev. Dr. John C. Travis. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Casket bearers will be Ryan Callahan, Justin Flood, Patrick Flood, Tyler Wright, Paul Basham, J.R. Wallace, Jason Dees. Honorary bearers will be Chris Rucker, William Bertolasio and Steve Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson’s Funeral Home in support of funeral expenses. Any additional funds will be given to an educational fund in Wyatt’s name.
