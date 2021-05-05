GREENVILLE — Kayla Dawn Hill, 23, of Greenville, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Alex Tanner; her parents, Mike and Kim Hill; and her sister, Seirra Mefford.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Skipworth Cemetery, Rosewood. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Family and friends attending will be asked to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing.
Memorial contribution: Burial fund for Kayla Hill in care of Gary’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 406, Greenville, KY 42345.
