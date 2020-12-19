LOUISVILLE — Kayla Rayne Lambert, 23, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. She graduated from Beacon Central High School in Owensboro in 2015. Kayla was outgoing, full of love and made everyone smile.
Survivors include her father, Nick Lambert of Owensboro; her mother, Marcy Strobel Lambert of Scottsville; her biological father, Montego Johnson of Owensboro and his family; a sister, Natalie Lambert Tapp (Brandon) of Owensboro; grandparents Starling and Shirley Lambert of Owensboro and Bill and Vicky Strobel of Lewisport; a great-grandmother, Marilyn Postlewaite of Owensboro; aunts Christine Lambert Fears (Chris), Jennifer Lambert and Leanne Strobel Curry (Matt), all of Owensboro; a nephew; several cousins, great-uncles and great-aunts; a close group of friends in Louisville; and a special little boy, Rhett.
The memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.
Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced.
