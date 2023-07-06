BEAVER DAM — Keith Blandford, 52, of Beaver Dam, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 1, 2023. He was born March 5, 1971, to parents, Lloyd “George” and Sidney Jo Blandford. Keith was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching wrestling and listening to metal music. He had a love for acting and performed in two plays with the Theater Workshop of Owensboro. His animals Clarice, Hannibal, Sarge, Blanche, and Cash were special to him.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd “George” and Sidney Jo Blandford, and his brother, Chris Blandford.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 11 years, Lisa Blandford; sons, Adam and Sam Blandford; siblings, Tim (Althea) Blandford, Ronald Joseph Blandford, Lori (Rex) McDaniel, Joy (Jack) Hinton, and Tina Carothers; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church, 5440 West Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, with Brother Denny Campbell and Brother John Cashion officiating. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
