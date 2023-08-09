STEPHENSPORT — Keith Earl Dill, 69, of Stephensport, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at his residence. He was a member of English Baptist Church and a retired construction superintendent.
Survivors: wife, Debbie Voyles Dill; children, Bradley Keith Dill, David Dill, Cynthia Persinger, Tiffany Feranders, Nathan Dill, and Bryan Dill; and brothers, Mike Dill, Steve Dill, and Tim Dill.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at English Baptist Church. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus.
Commented