CENTRAL CITY — Keith Frederic Dillion, 80, of Central City, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 8:59 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a retired lineman for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Righteous Souls Ministry House Church.
Survivors: wife, Annessa Dunkle Dillion, and sister, Catherine Harrison.
Funeral services are private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented