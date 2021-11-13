DAVENPORT, Fla. — Keith L. Bryant, 51, of Davenport, Florida, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Advent Health Heart Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Oct. 26, 1970, to the late Stella Rose Bryant. Keith was the anchor and rock of his family while he focused on the most important things in life and loved God. He was a great father, enjoyed playing high school baseball, watching his son play later and teaching him how to be a man. Keith loved grilling and was a trivia king full of useless information but with a great sense of humor and quick-witted.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 23 years, Jessica Allison Bryant; sons Kaneda Bryant and Keith Bryant II; daughters AnnaBelle Byant, Cheyenne Bryant and Keasha Bryant Allenbaugh; 10 grandchildren; and Uncle Roy and Aunt Daisy James.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until noon.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Keith Bryant, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Keith Bryant may be left at www.glenncares.com.
