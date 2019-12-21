Keith Maurice Polston, 64, of Owensboro, died Dec. 19, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Oct. 14, 1955, to the late Keith and Anna Fulkerson Polston. Keith was a Kentucky Colonel and worked at ODCH as head of security and retired from Securitas at U.S. Bank Mortgage. He received many awards for his knowledge of security.
He was a man of many talents, loved helping others and making people laugh. He was a big sports fan, especially baseball and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed the Kentucky Derby and hosting cookouts with family and friends. In the last three years, Keith was a big softy and had a best buddy that he loved playing with and spending time with, Jaxon Lee Roberts, and his little namesake, Wrenlee Maurice Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Ann Dawson.
Survivors include his wife, Betty "BJ" Craig Polston; children Keith Maurice Polston Jr. (Susan), Mickey Polston, Larry Jewell (Kim), Michael Jewell (Jeannie), Lori English (Eddie) and Amanda Jewell (Eric); 27 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way; brothers Dale Polston (Katie) and Terry Polston (Rachelle); a special cousin and best friend, John Polston; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Monday, Dec. 23, at Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.
