CALHOUN — Keith McAllister, 77, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Keith James McAllister was born January 15, 1945, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late James Frankland and Dorothy Ann Schermond McAllister and was married to the former Ann Lee Revlett June 6, 1964. Keith was a retired floral designer and member of Calhoun United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ann Lee McAllister; two sons, Cary McAllister (Kimberly) and Ian McAllister (Sheila) both of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Aidan McAllister, Colin McAllister, Gabby McAllister, and Zoe McAllister; two sisters, Karyn Tutzauer (Gary) of Brick, New Jersey and Kyle Kievit of Wilmington, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Friends may visit Keith’s family from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Keith’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Keith McAllister family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Keith McAllister, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Keith at musterfuneralhomes.com.
