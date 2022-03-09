MOORMAN — Keith Myers, 45, of Moorman, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. William Keith Myers was born June 30, 1976, in Greenville, Kentucky to James Albert and Linda Kay Baize Myers and was married to the former Jacqueline DaNay Case on September 13, 2002. Keith was a construction worker for Lifetime Construction of Moorman and attended Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his children. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Baize.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Jacqueline Myers; two sons, Kanaan Myers of Owensboro and Justice Myers of Livermore; a daughter, Kaelyn Rae Myers of Livermore; a grandson; his father, Albert Myers of Moorman; his grandmother, Reatha Baize of Moorman; and a sister, Cynthia Myers of Moorman.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Keith’s family.
The Keith Myers family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Keith Myers, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Keith at musterfuneralhomes.com.
