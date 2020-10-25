MOORMAN — Keith W. Noffsinger, 65, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 1, 1955, to Dudley and Annie Noffsinger, Keith loved to fish, play softball and watch the UK Wildcats and New York Yankees.
Mr. Noffsinger was a retired maintenance car man for Paducah and Louisville Railroad Co. Most of all, he loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dog, June Bug.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Annie Noffsinger; daughter Victoria Noffsinger; infant son; sisters Martine Divine, Nell Stewart and Wanda LaMastus; and brother Delford Noffsinger.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Rebecca “Becky” Noffsinger; sons Bryan (Ashlee) Noffsinger and Nicholas Noffsinger; daughter Amber (Brandon) Tuttle; grandchildren Tristan, Maddox and Brylee Noffsinger, Colton and Eli Tuttle and Ollie Noffsinger; great-grandchildren Jenna and Sawyer Noffsinger; sister Barbara Watson; and brothers Dale and Terry Noffsinger.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Barry Davis officiating and the Rev. Gary Taylor assisting. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Keith W. Noffsinger Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented