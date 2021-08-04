Keith Wayne Dukes was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home as he made his final departure from this earth on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, to his heavenly home and in the arms of his Savior, free from all pain. He is now rejoicing alongside his father, Wayne, and sister Karen.
He loved his Jesus first. He was a faithful member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, and he served his Savior with dignity, humility and love. He worked daily to instill the word of God into his children, grandchildren, family and friends. The one thing Keith always said was, “It’s not about me. It’s all about Him!”
He leaves behind the love of his life of 36 years, Kim; his children, Keith “Wayne” (SueAnn) Dukes, Kendra (Justin) Burden, Josh (Angie) Johnson, Kelsey (Jordan) Mallory and Taylor (Austin) Dukes; his grandchildren, Ethan, Kaitlyn, Kaden, Bryson, Elijah, Tanner, Kooper, Sawyer, Ellie, Oliver and soon to be born Colsen; his mother, Joyce Dukes; his mother-in-law, Mary; siblings Sherry, Cathy, Timmy, Lisa and Bryan; and many nieces and nephews that he loved as if they were his own.
He devoted his entire life to taking care and providing for his family. He served as the mayor of South Carrollton for the last seven years. He retired from Logan Aluminum after 33 years of dedication. He served as softball commissioner for Central City many years ago. He also served as the president of the KBA/KMA District 13. He also had a seat on the 911 board for Muhlenberg County. He also served as Magistrate in District 5. During the latter years of his life, he and Kim enjoyed traveling together and with their children and grandchildren. They traveled many miles on bike and in car from the oceans to the mountains.
He also loved his motorcycles. More often than not, he would show up at the house or even on vacation with a new motorcycle. That free feeling of riding down the road on those two wheels with the music blasting was what he longed for on those warm summer days. He spent many years supporting and hosting several charity events involving motorcycles in Muhlenberg County.
We can’t forget about his love of cars — old and new alike! Everyone knew better than to expect Keith to pull up in the same vehicle you saw him in last time. Years ago, when he would spend time at Mac’s Car lot in Powderly, he would show up in a new vehicle almost every week. He loved talking and shopping cars. But most of all, he loved riding his grandbabies around in his 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne.
He passed many things down to his children, but his love of music was one that they all inherited. From Keith Whitley’s “Homecoming ‘63” to “One Blessed Man” by Michael Combs, he loved blasting his music. Many nights, he sat in his chair, listening to the music in his headphones and singing at the top of his lungs for everyone to hear. What a joyful noise he made!
He had a servant’s heart and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His legacy will live on through his wife, children and grandchildren as they share memories and stories with others.
He was and still is One Blessed Man, and we are one blessed family to have been loved by him and able to call him Husband, Daddy, and Papaw. We are blessed for the time God shared him with us here on this earth.
Services will begin 11 a.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating assisted by Bro. Roger Heltsley. Burial will follow at Cessna Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to the Muhlenberg County Board Of Education School Resource Centers for the Make A Better Christmas Foundation.
