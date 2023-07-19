Kelley Ann Burton (Clark), 62, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, July 10, 2023, following a long battle with cancer. Kelley was born in Louisville May 23, 1961. She went on to graduate from Trinity High School in Whitesville. She spent the last 25 years working for Hines Precision in Philpot as a machine operator and parts inspector. She found many close friends in her time working there, who we know she loved dearly. She retired in 2022 and enjoyed spending time with her dogs and studying scripture.
Kelley was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Legay Clark.
She is survived by her four daughters, Jamie Nichole Johnson, Johnna Marie Norris, Dominique Rachel Burton, and Sarah Ann Burton; brothers and sisters, Steve Clark, Tony Clark, Angie Dowell, and Lori Payton; mother, Patricia Ann Clark; five grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, July 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Kelley’s youngest daughter, Sarah, lived with her through her cancer treatments and has been there full-time to help care for her.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assist Sarah with living expenses while she tries to find work, as well as food donations would be appreciated. Donations to help out with funeral costs may take the form of donations to the Kelley Burton Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented