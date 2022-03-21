With much sadness, we announce that our sweet Kelly passed away on Friday morning, March 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. She fought a long and courageous fight but became tired. Kelly was always smiling no matter what happened and always wore stylish clothes, jewelry, and nail polish. She loved to write children’s stories and enjoyed shopping. Her dog, Max, was her baby.
Kelly was preceded in death by her sister, Kim Howard, and brother, Adam Howard.
She is survived by her parents, Joe and Vicki Howard; siblings, Mischelle (Brian) Head, Michael Howard, and Ben Howard; her favorite niece, Briley Head; nephew, Zach Head; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
