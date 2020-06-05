Kelly Anthony Tolson, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on July 27, 1962, to Peggy Ann France and the late David Anthony Tolson. Kelly was retired from Chimney Cleaning and Repair. Kelly enjoyed his work, smoking cigars and his Joe Camels, listening to music and dancing. He had a special appreciation and admiration for horses. Kelly especially loved antiques and working on cars.
Along with his father and his stepmother, Dorothy Tolson, Kelly was preceded in death by his son, Joshua; his paternal grandmother, Gladys McKinney; his Mamaw Helen; and his Grandpa Russell.
Kelly is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Szetela; his children, Taleah Tolson of Owensboro, Johnathan (Gina) Szetela of Nashville, Jarrod Tolson of Tallahassee, Florida, Jimmy (Stephanie) Bell of Bowling Green and Roman Tolson of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Shalynn, Julian, Alizaha, Alastair, Skylar and Addisen; his siblings, Kevin (Kristen) Tolson, Selina Collins, Stephanie Marzian of Louisville, Todd Tolson, Brian Paris of Wake Forrest, North Carolina, Creed (Mandy) Tolson, Zach (Mischele) Tolson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rachel (Chris) Simmons and Matthew Tolson; several aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
