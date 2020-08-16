PIQUA, Ohio — Kelly Dawn Wilson Young, 47, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Kettering Health Network. Kelly was born in Owensboro on May 6, 1973, to Jerry and Rose Mayfield Wilson. Kelly loved the Lord as a member of Piqua Christian Church. She valued her family and honored others as an advocate for awareness of those suffering from chronic health issues. She cherished her beloved pets and believed passionately in rescuing animals in need of good homes. Kelly was selfless above all else and put her children and family members before herself even in her final days.
Loved ones who have preceded Kelly in death include her paternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Wilson; maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Ann Mayfield; uncles, Carol Wilson and Martin Wilson; and aunts, Lois Bailey and Linda Rumage.
Along with her parents, those left to celebrate her memory include her beloved husband, Billy Joe Young; her cherished children, Landon Tucker and Lexi Gastelu; her stepchildren, Cole and Connor Young; and her siblings, Kevin (Laura) Wilson, Kim (Baldomero) Galindo and Keith Wilson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Young in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or Dream4pets.org, P.O. Box 322, Tipp City, OH 45371. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kelly Dawn Wilson Young. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mrs. Young and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
