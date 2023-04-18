GREENVILLE — Kelly Hayden Williams, 70, of Greenville, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess ICU in Madisonville. He was the owner/operator of Flag Drilling Co., Inc. and a member of Destiny Worship Center in Destin, Florida.
Survivors: wife, Kaye; sons, Jonathan (Letitia) and Nathan; brother, Kerby; and sisters, Peggy and Tammy.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at New Cypress Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
