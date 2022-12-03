Kelly Jerone Roberts, 54, of Philpot, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. Born in Owensboro July 8, 1968, he was the son of John and Joan Roberts of Philpot. Kelly was a truck driver and had worked as a heavy equipment mover for Wright Implement, a job he truly enjoyed. He also loved collecting antiques and was a Mr. Fix-it. He was an excellent mechanic. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was an outstanding father, grandfather, and uncle and a loving son. He never met a stranger, always had a story to share, and loved dogs and music.
Kelly was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilma and Clyde Roberts and Aaron and Lyndell Ralph; uncles, Jerry Ralph and Larry Ralph; and an aunt, Brenda Revlette.
Surviving are his children, Brandi Michelle (Nathan) Corley and Madison Ann Roberts; his parents, John and Joan Roberts; grandchildren, Paizlee Corley and Paxton Corley; a sister, Amy Ranburger (Adam, who was like a brother to Kelly); and nephews, John Gibson, Jack Gibson, and Noah Ranburger; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many, many friends, including a special friend, Stacey Melton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Providence United Methodist Church in Philpot. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
