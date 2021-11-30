Kelly Lee Cooper, 82, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded with loved ones. The Curdsville native was born January 11, 1939 to the late James Blair Cooper and Fanny Bell Payne Cooper.
Kelly enjoyed fishing on the Green River, coon hunting, and sitting at the kitchen table looking out the window. He spent many hours piddling at the family farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Rudd Cooper; sister, Betty Cooper Lanham; brothers, William “Tige” Cooper and James Leon Cooper; daughter, Pamela Rudd Lanham Winfield; daughter-in-law, Debbie Dickerson Cooper; and a nephew that he felt highly of, William “Bub” Cooper.
Kelly is survived by his sons, James Cooper and Steven (Katrina) Cooper and their children, Alexandria, Corydon, and Kaden; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; his sisters, Edna Hulsey and Brenda (Carl) Beaver; and long time caretaker and friend, Kathy Hayden.
The family would like to say Thank You to Owensboro Health Home Care and Hospital Staff in both Critical Care and 8th floor Oncology Units for all their love and support.
Arrangements for Kelly are private. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
