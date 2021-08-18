Kelly Lee Thomas, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 17, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Rondall Thomas and Sandra Sigler Crowe. Kelly was a furnace operator at Alcoa Aluminum and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He loved NASCAR and Pittsburg Steelers football.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Thomas; two daughters, Whitney Sheriff (Jonathan) and Brittaney Thomas; two sons, Aaron Thomas and John Byers; four grandchildren, Hunter, Christian, Rylee and Everly; two sisters, Lana Pogue (Bryan) and Arleen Collier (Phil); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Rizpah Shriners Transportation Fund, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
