FORDSVILLE — Kelly Marie Harpe, 50, passed away at her home on Dec. 27, 2020.
She was born in Tell City, Indiana, on Oct. 19, 1970, daughter of the late Woodrow and Clara Mae (Harding) Bolin.
Kelly enjoyed flower gardening, her pets and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her longtime companion, Robert Simpson, Jr., Fordsville; children, Brittany Swihart, Brian Swihart (Shaylene), all of Owensboro, Alexander Poehlein (Allie Atwood), Hawesville, Gabrielle Poehlein, Julie, Andy and Darren Simpson, all of Owensboro; siblings, Randy Bolin (Teresa), Cannelton, Kathy Schaeffer (Gary), Lamar and April Bolin-Harding, Cannelton; grandchildren, Caprice Swihart, Laveenya and
Brian Siddon, Jenson Bray, Israel, Allison and Isabella Perez, Kendra Simpson and Clara Swihart.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Burial will follow in New Cliff Cemetery. Earl Wayne Miller will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please remember that a mask is to be worn while visiting the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences can be made at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
