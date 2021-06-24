DRAKESBORO — Kelly Michelle Bivens, 43, of Drakesboro, died at 11:31 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, in Drakesboro. Kelly was born Aug. 15, 1977, in Muhlenberg County and was a press operator at Greenville Plastics. She was a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Bivens was preceded in death by her brothers David and Joey Grubbs.
Kelly is survived by her son, Blayze Thomas Grubbs; parents Leonard and Ruth Ann Grubbs; sister Sherry Grubbs; companion Roy Thomas Vaught; along with several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Drakesboro with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
