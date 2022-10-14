Kelsie Danielle Davis, 22, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital Evansville, Indiana. Kelsie had such a big heart. She would light up the room when she walked in it. Her laughter was contagious. She would help anyone, and be the shoulder you needed to cry on. She will forever be missed and was taken too soon.
Survived by mother and stepfather, Keisha and Clint Boehman; father and stepmother, Chris and Jennifer Davis; siblings, Dallas and Cheyanne Davis, Shirley Schaaf, and Kayla Boehmann; grandparents, Lynn Lee, Vickie Boehman, and Danny and Dawn Lee; uncle, Daniel Lee; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
If you would like to celebrate Kelsie’s life or share a fond memory, please join us from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home, Owensboro.
