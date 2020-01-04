BEAVER DAM -- Kendall Clellan Francis, 79, of Beaver Dam, earned his angel wings Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, while under the loving care of the nursing staff of both Ohio County Hospital and Hospice of Ohio County and with his loving children at his bedside.
He was born Aug. 9, 1940, to the late Orvil and Carnella Francis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and beautiful wife of 61 years, Barbara Faye Francis; a daughter, Bridgett Ann Francis; his grandparents who raised him, Alfred and Estelle Blanchard; and several siblings.
Kendall loved spending time with family and at his farm, hunting and fishing and spending time with his beloved dog, Biscuit. Kendall was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was a retired coal miner, a devoted husband and father and loved woodworking and making furniture for his family and friends. He was a cherished member of New Assembly Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three children, Kenny (Terry) Francis of Sacramento, Randy (Kim) Francis of Marion, Illinois, and Janet (Randall) Head of Beaver Dam; his beloved dog, Biscuit; and his brothers and sisters, Gean Francis, Jerry Francis, Donnie Francis, Christine Sauer, Randall Blanchard, Glen Blanchard and Lois Griffen.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Kendall's family from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to New Assembly Church Building Fund, 221 Clearview Drive, Hartford, KY 42347 or to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Kendall Clellan Francis by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
