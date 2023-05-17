Kendall Erin Jarboe Hinton, 38, of Owensboro, sadly passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. She fought a prolonged, brave battle with type 1 diabetes, a condition she had been contending with since her youth. Kendall was a graduate of Apollo High School and further pursued her academic career in social work at the University of Southern Indiana.
Known for her love of gardening, Kendall cherished every moment spent outdoors nurturing her plants and tending to her garden. A connoisseur of all things vintage, her home was beautifully adorned with retro artifacts from the 1950s and 1960s.
The epicenter of Kendall’s universe was her son, Kingston. He was her motivation to confront every challenge that life threw at her. Their bond was illustrated through shared moments at the farmer’s market, preparing meals together, family trips to Destin, Florida and Panama City, Florida, and Kendall’s joy in watching Kingston play baseball. Due to Kendall’s worsening health condition, Kingston took up residence with his father in Savannah, Georgia. However, when summer rolled around, he would journey to Owensboro to spend it with his mother, a visit she eagerly awaited.
Her life was significantly impacted by her late companion, Tim Sullivan. Tim had an indelible influence on both Kendall’s and Kingston’s lives. He fostered Kendall’s interest in sports, making her an ardent supporter of Auburn University and the Cincinnati Bengals. Their shared love for sports extended to frequently attending games and watching wrestling matches with Kingston. Together, they enjoyed trips to Disney and raised their two rescue dogs, Walker and Emma.
Kendall was known for her enormous heart and her valiant approach to life. Her spirit and resilience will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
Kendall was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Shirley F. Jarboe, Jr. and Wayne B. Pannell; aunt, Linda Jarboe Cole and her husband, Jerry; companion, Tim Sullivan; and their beloved Beagle, Cass.
Surviving and holding dear memories of her are her son, Kingston Maxwell Hinton; father, Patrick Jarboe and his wife, Julie Bickett Jarboe; mother, Susan Pannell and her husband, David Wilson; sister, Kelsey Jarboe Reynolds and her husband, Eric; grandmother, Betty J. Pannell; step-siblings, Grant Wilson, Carter Wilson, John Bickett, Erika Bickett, Jan Bickett, and Brent Bickett (Sydney); aunts, Karen Pannell, Lisa Pannell Manley (Steve), and Lisa Jarboe Kuntz; uncles, Alan Jarboe (Cindy) and Joseph Jarboe, III (Marilyn); Kingston’s father, David B. Hinton, Jr.; a whole host of loving nieces and nephews; and her two faithful canine companions, Walker and Emma.
A celebration of life for Kendall Erin Jarboe Hinton will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or The Owensboro Humane Society.
