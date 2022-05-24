Kendall Faye Jones Allen, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. Kendall was born December 22, 1942, in Owensboro, to Nina “Granny” Jones and Howard “Bud” Kendall Jones. She was a graduate of Daviess County High School, class of 1961, and retired from Western Kentucky Gas — Atmos Gas Company.
Kendall was a member of Thruston United Methodist Church since 1953 where she played the organ/piano every Sunday for the past 45 years. She was also active in the local homemaker’s group and loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens.
She was married to Terry Allen for 59 years and was only apart from him for six months before they were reunited in heaven.
Kendall is preceded in death by her husband, Terry; her father, Howard; and her brother, A.D. Jones.
She is survived by her sons, William Stanley Allen and H. Dwayne Allen (Tara); her grandchildren, Cody Allen (Danielle), Sara Danielle Allen, Tanner Allen, Grace Allen, and Luke Allen; and her great-grandchildren, Lily, Ezra, and Ace. She is also survived by her mother, Granny (Nina Jones); her sister, Myrtle (Jones) Marksberry; and her brother, Jody (Rhonda) Jones.
The funeral service for Kendall Allen will be noon Friday, May 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Brother Mark Watson officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or to Thurston United Methodist Church of Owensboro.
Condolences for the family of Kendall Allen may be left at www.glenncares.com.
