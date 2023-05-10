Kenneth Allen “Kenny” Self, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born Sept. 2, 1972, in Daviess County. Kenny was employed by the Fluor Corporation for 18 years, and he was recently promoted to Director of Operations. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. Kenny was a 1990 graduate of Apollo High School and a 1994 graduate of the University of Kentucky, receiving a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving proudly from 1994 until 1999, achieving the rank of Captain. Kenny was recently installed as the 2nd Vice Commander at the American Legion Post #9.
Kenny was very involved with Owensboro Catholic High School, driving the school bus for the band and the soccer teams. He also was a caller for Catholic High’s Bingo night and was on the building and grounds committee. He enjoyed watching his children’s sporting events, officiating basketball and volleyball, and umpiring softball, and he enjoyed cooking out. Kenny also coached youth baseball for a number of years and was in charge of his family’s Fourth of July fireworks show every year.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 28 loving years, Jennifer Krampe-Self; his four sons, Thomas (23), Samuel (22), Aaron (19), and Isaac (12), all of Owensboro; his father and stepmother, Allen and Sandy Self of Owensboro; his mother, Jackie Ashby of Owensboro; his brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Jamie Self of Owensboro; his mother and father-in-law, Becky and Larry Krampe of Owensboro; his sisters-in-law, Michelle (Tim) McCoy of Bremen and Emily (Jeff) Edge of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and a great-niece; and three stepbrothers, Brandon (Taylor) Alexander of Louisville, Derek (Lindsey) Alexander of Owensboro, and Nathan Alexander of Bowling Green.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Martin Catholic Church. The burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Self Children’s Memorial Fund, c/o of any Independence Bank.
