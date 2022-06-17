HARNED — Kenneth Armes, 83, of Harned, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He retired from Commonwealth Aluminum.
Survivors: sons, Greg Armes and Keith Armes; daughter, Lisa Daddona; and sister, Wanda Kennedy.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Relay for Life.
Commented