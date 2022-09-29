GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Kenneth Beasley Sr., 90, of Grandview, Indiana died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. He was a dairy farmer, United States Navy veteran, and a member of Gentryville United Methodist Church.
Survivors: children, Brenda (Keith) Rue, Linda (Nicholas) Seger, Kenneth (Beverly) Beasley Jr., and Debbie (James) Hill, and brother, Harry T. Beasley.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Gentryville United Methodist Church, 702 Main St., Gentryville, IN 47537. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home-Youngblood Chapel in Chrisney, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy: Gentryville United Methodist Church.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
