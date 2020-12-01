Kenneth “Brian” Murphy, 44, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, suddenly from a heart attack. He was born in Owensboro on Nov. 21, 1976, to Sheila A. Cain Murphy and the late Kenneth Alan Murphy. Brian was employed at Sun Window’s Incorporated. He was a member of Matthew’s Table and Friends of Sinners. Brian enjoyed Harley Davidson, U of L Basketball, Philadelphia Eagles Football, and NASCAR.
Along with his father, Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, special mamaw that he loved dearly, Mamaw Cain.
Along with his mother, Brian is survived by his sons, Daelin and Adian; his special friend, Avery; his six best friends of over 30 years, Josh, Jimmy, Phillip, Heath, Tony, and Roger; his mother’s fiancée, Buck; and many loving aunts and uncles.
“You can’t go back and make a new beginning, but you can start today and make a brand-new ending!”
Due to state mandated restrictions, no services will take place.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Matthew’s Table; 119 West 24th Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; or Friends of Sinners; 320 Clay Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Murphy. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kenneth “Brian” Murphy and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented