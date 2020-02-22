Kenneth “Butch” Hill, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 18, 1961, to the late Edward and Anna “Sue” Barrentine Hill. Butch was employed by Raben Tire as a mechanic for 32 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Louisville basketball, fishing, playing cards and being around his kids and family. Butch was a master griller.
Along with his parents, Butch is preceded in death by his sister, Becki Hill Judd; his niece, Shelly Hill; his mother-in-law, Jane Petri; and his brother-in-law, Kelly Wheeler.
Butch is survived by his wife of 34 years, Julia Ann Hill; his children, Lacie Hill, Lindsey “Pooh” (Robert) Burden and Logan Hill; his grandchildren, Evan Burden and Emilia Burden; his nieces, Misty (Kevin) Hill Summitt and April (Todd) Owens; his nephew, Nick (Brittney) Judd; his father-in-law, Charles Petri III; numerous cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his close friends and pallbearers, Aaron Anderson, Tony Howard, Brett Hudson, Nick Judd, Dakota Collins, Kyler Collins, Ricky Grigsby and David Aud.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the
funeral home.
His generosity and bravery in life has now been able to bless many others through his organ donation in passing. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Organ Transplant Association, Administrative Service Center, P.O. Box 418, Stilwell, KS 66085.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hill. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kenneth Butch Hill at www.haleymcginnis.com.
